4 Relievers the Chicago Cubs Should Target To Bolster Their Bullpen This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs don’t have many glaring needs to address heading into the offseason. With Cody Bellinger opting into his $27.5 million contract for 2025, there isn’t a real need in the lineup outside of maybe catcher.
On the mound is where some help might be needed.
Veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is set to hit free agency and the team could use some experienced arms in the bullpen. What was a massive weakness early in the season, their group of relievers turned things around eventually.
Porter Hodge has emerged as a late-game option, but the team could use some reinforcements. Here are four players they could target this offseason to bolster the bullpen.
Clay Holmes
If the Cubs are seeking someone who can fill several roles that also possess closing experience, the New York Yankees reliever is a good target. He had some shaky moments, blowing more saves than you want to see from a closer. But, the talent is there.
Since the start of 2022, he has had 74 saves on his resume. He has the skill set of someone who can consistently succeed in pitching in high-leverage situations as he has strikeout stuff and is an elite groundball pitcher.
He won’t come cheap in free agency but would be a nice boost out of the bullpen for Chicago. With only 337.1 Major League innings on his arm, he should have plenty of production left to give.
Kyle Finnegan
If the Cubs opt to not go the free agent route, they could look to the trade block to find a reliever. There, they could find the Washington Nationals closer.
Finnegan was an All-Star in 2024 and has found a lot of success at the end of games in the nation’s capital in the last few seasons. Entering his final year of arbitration, it shouldn’t cost a ton in terms of prospect package to land him as it could be for a one-year rental.
Adding another bonafide late-game option to the mix with Hodge would be a good plan this offseason.
Matt Moore
The Cubs decided to decline the 2025 option for veteran left-handed reliever Drew Smyly. A $2.5 million buyout will be paid to him as he hits the free agent market again.
That creates a need out of the bullpen, which could be filled by signing another more affordable veteran to take his place. Moore is one of the players who would fit that bill.
He wasn’t great in 2024, recording a 5.03 ERA in 51 appearances with the Los Angeles Angels. But, in the previous two seasons, he was elite out of the bullpen with a 1.95 ERA in 2022 with the Texas Rangers and a 2.56 ERA in 2023 with the Angels, Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins.
With a projected salary of $3.4 million, the veteran southpaw won’t break the bank.
Jonathan Loaisiga
Early in the 2024 season, the Yankees reliever underwent season-ending surgery. He should be ready to go early in 2025, which could present whoever lands him with a low-risk, high-reward addition to the bullpen.
With a projected annual salary of about $2 million, Loaisaga would be a worthwhile risk for the Cubs to take. Only 30 years old, he should have plenty left in the tank as long as his UCL recovery goes well.
He was projected to have an important role for New York before going down early. Loaisaga was productive throughout his career and showed he could handle several different roles.