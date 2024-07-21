AL Contender Reportedly Eyeing Reunion with Chicago Cubs Star
Despite the Chicago Cubs playing better heading into this past All-Star break, the fact still remains they are seemingly unlikely to be playing postseason baseball.
Entering Sunday's slate, they are last in the NL Central standings and are 4.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot with a 47-53 record.
Only three teams in the National League are further back than they are, making them look like probable sellers on paper.
How willing the front office is to do that will be seen, especially after of Jed Hoyer and chairman Tom Ricketts proclaimed they were building a contender following the hiring of manager Craig Counsell.
Trading away pieces would be relinquishing the fact that this year has been a failure.
Still, the Cubs have to do what is best for their future.
Becoming sellers in this market should favor those teams because so many are in the playoff picture around the league. They might be able to get an inflated return for some players who normally wouldn't garner as much.
With that in mind, Chicago has some tough decisions to make.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the New York Yankees have reportedly "had talks" surrounding a reunion with starting pitcher Jameson Taillon.
The Cubs signed the right-handed veteran heading into 2023 with a four-year, $68 million deal. He was brought in to bolster this rotation and be a top-of-the-rotation guy they needed alongside Marcus Stroman.
But Taillon struggled with a 4.84 ERA, making him one of the biggest question marks heading into this season.
The 32-year-old has bounced back to produce a 3.10 ERA across his 16 starts with a career-high 136 ERA+, though, which has turned him into one of the biggest trade chips Chicago currently has.
If they were to trade Taillon, that would signal they are not only looking ahead to next season, but might be viewing this group as even a couple years away from contending depending on the pieces they would get back in return.
As for the Yankees, it makes sense why they would target a reunion with their past starting pitcher.
Both parties are familiar with each other from his tenure in 2021-22 after they acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He would certainly provide a boost to their rotation if he continues to play the way he has this season.
What they are willing to give up for Taillon is unknown.
The Cubs should have a high asking price considering this market and he has two more years on his contract at $18 million per season.
Chicago continues to be a team to monitor ahead of the deadline as it's becoming more of a possibility they turn into sellers.