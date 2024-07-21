Boston Red Sox Eyeing Trade for Chicago Cubs' Starting Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs have come limping out of the All-Star break. In their first two games, they have lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks by final scores of 5-2 and 3-0 respectively.
After showing signs of life heading into the All-Star break, the Cubs look dead in the water once again. With the MLB trade deadline just nine days away, Chicago has to be strongly thinking about selling once again.
If the Cubs do end up deciding to trade some talent, there are a few players stick out as possible trade chips. Those pieces are outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger, starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, and outfielder Ian Happ. Other players on the roster could have major trade interest on the market as well.
Looking at Taillon, the veteran starter has put together a good season. He could be a valuable arm that a contender looks to target to beef up its rotation.
Recently, MLB reporter Bob Nightengale of USA Today has linked the Boston Red Sox as a potential trade suitor for Taillon at the deadline.
Taillon has started in 16 games so far this season. He has compiled a 7-4 record to go along with a 3.10 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, a 4.2 K/BB ratio, and 93.0 innings pitched. Those are very good numbers by the 32-year-old starter.
After a major down season in 2023, his first year with Chicago, he has bounced back strong.
Not only would Taillon be a big addition for a contender in the 2024 season, he also comes with another year on his contract. He would be a rotation add for the 2025 campaign as well.
The Red Sox make sense as a potential trade suitor. Boston is 53-44 this season and is on the cusp of being a serious contender in the American League. If they can add a couple of pieces ahead of the deadline, they could be a legitimate team to watch in the second half of the season.
Being able to get an experienced veteran arm like Taillon would be a big step towards that goal for the Red Sox.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if the Cubs actually end up selling at the deadline. It seems like a likely scenario if they keep struggling over the next few days.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of rumors connected to Chicago. They hope to get back to winning immediately, but if they don't, Jed Hoyer will have some tough decisions to make.