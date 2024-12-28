Bullpen Must Be Better for Chicago Cubs To Compete in National League
It has been a busy offseason for the Chicago Cubs after missing the playoffs once again in 2024.
Coming into the winter, the Cubs were certainly a team to keep an eye on. With a pretty talented young group, this team figured to be one that is close to contending in the National League.
So far this offseason, Chicago has made some good moves.
The trade to acquire Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros is one of the biggest deals that will take place this winter since adding the talented slugger instantly improves the lineup and the defense in 2025.
While this move helped boost their hitting and fielding profiles, those weren't the only issues they had.
David Schoenfield of ESPN.com recently spoke about one number for each National League team. For the Cubs, it was -1.44, which was the win probability added by their bullpen that put them at 25th.
He highlighted this as a major area to improve for 2025.
“The Cubs ranked 25th in the majors in bullpen win probability added in 2024 after they were 17th in 2023, ninth in 2022 and 15th in 2021. One thing the Jed Hoyer regime has been unable to do: build consistently effective bullpens. Craig Counsell, who managed great bullpens in Milwaukee, was supposed to help turn around this trend, but the Cubs again underperformed their Pythagorean record (by seven wins under David Ross in 2023 and by five wins under Counsell in 2024).”
The bullpen for Chicago certainly held them back in 2024.
This was a team that had one of the better starting rotations in baseball, but their relievers struggled to hold leads and close out games.
So far this offseason, the Cubs have acquired Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians among other moves to help improve the unit, however, they still need some more talent to round out the bullpen.
One player who could be poised to take a step forward is relief pitcher Porter Hodge.
The 23-year-old pitched very well after being called up last season with a 3-1 record, 1.88 ERA, and nine saves for Chicago.
Hodge has certainly earned the right to pitch in high-leverage spots to start 2025, but adding another top-end arm to their bullpen makes a lot of sense.
With Tucker being on a one-year deal, the Cubs must make sure that they are doing all they can to win next season, and since the bullpen was a clear weakness, they must improve that unit some more.