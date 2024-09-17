Buy or Sell: Chicago Cubs' Interest in Ace Corbin Burnes
The Chicago Cubs tried to make a late-season run to get into the playoffs. Unfortunately, the success that they've found late in the year was too little too late.
After another disappointing season, the Cubs will head into the offseason looking to find a way to get back into contention in 2025. In order to do that, Jed Hoyer and the front office will need to make a move or two.
Recently, there have been a lot of rumblings that Chicago could be a potential suitor for ace pitcher Corbin Burnes in free agency. Those rumors don't make the most sense, as the Cubs already have four names penciled into the rotation for next year.
Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad are all projected starters for 2025. Acquiring another starting pitcher is not the biggest need for the team.
That being said, should fans be buying or selling the idea that Burnes could end up being a target for Chicago?
Should Fans Buy or Sell the Cubs' Interest in Corbin Burnes?
Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He also has a history with Cubs' manager Craig Counsell during their tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers.
During the 2024 MLB season, Burnes has had another quality year. He has started in 30 games, racking up a 14-8 record to go along with a 3.06 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP, a 3.7 K/BB ratio, and 182.1 innings pitched.
Adding that kind of production to their already good rotation would mean Chicago having one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.
At 29 years old, Burnes would be a long-term addition for the Cubs as well. They could easily sign him to a four or five-year contract and feel good that they'll get top-notch production at the end of the deal.
Even with that being a fact, Chicago should focus on other areas of their roster first. They could use a catcher upgrade, although that could come from either Miguel Amaya with how he has played of late or Moises Ballesteros.
Outside of the catcher position, the Cubs could consider a better closer and they could use another big bat.
Even though they have bigger needs, reuniting Burnes with Counsell would make a lot of sense. With that good of a starting rotation, Chicago would be very difficult to beat.
Should fans be buying or selling the idea that the Cubs might have interest in Burnes? They should buy it. Hoyer will be looking to make moves and Burnes would improve the team.
He may not fill the biggest need, but there's no question that Burnes would help make Chicago a more serious contender in 2025.