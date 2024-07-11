Chicago Cubs Again Linked to Possible Trade of Veteran Outfielder
The Chicago Cubs have started finding their way over the last six game. They have gone 5-1 in that stretch and have started off their current series against the Baltimore Orioles with two dominant wins.
Jed Hoyer has been patiently waiting to make a decision on what direction he will take the team at the MLB trade deadline later this month. They have been waffling back and forth between being buyers or sellers.
If the winning continues moving forward, the Cubs will likely try to buy talent ahead of the deadline. On the other hand, if they fall apart and revert back to losing, Chicago will likely end up selling.
Should they end up choosing to sell, veteran outfielder Ian Happ has been talked about as a potential trade chip.
MLB insider Jon Heyman again suggested that Happ could be a trade piece if the Cubs sell. During a live appearance on Bleacher Report on Wednesday, he briefly stated that Happ could be moved if Chicago is open for business.
Happ has been coming on strong of late for the Cubs. If he is made available, his recent production will make him an even more sought-after target.
During the 2024 season to this point, Happ has played in 87 games. He has hit 14 home runs and chipped in 55 RBI. In addition to those numbers, the 29-year-old has slashed .241/.354/.450.
At this stage of his career, Happ has played all eight of his major league seasons with Chicago. Seeing him in a different jersey would be a very weird feeling.
Since joining the Cubs, Happ has always been hyped up as a potential star. However, he has never been able to put everything together consistently.
He has had many strong stretches like the one he is currently having. Happ gets so hot at the plate that it seems like he can't struggle and then he completely disappears.
Regardless of whether he's traded or not, Happ needs to figure things out. If he stays in Chicago, the Cubs will need him to produce at a high level in order to compete.
Expect to hear more rumors and reports coming out of Chicago in the coming days. They are one of the teams that will decide how the trade deadline goes. It's looking more likely that they'll be buyers, but selling cannot be counted out just yet.