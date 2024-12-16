Chicago Cubs Among Four Teams Interested in Seattle Mariners Ace Luis Castillo
The Chicago Cubs' moves in the early stages of the offseason signal they want to compete for a World Series in 2025, however, as currently constructed, there are still questions about whether the Cubs are true contenders or not.
More has to be done, and depending on what presents itself, there will be a wide range of ways Chicago could go.
If the Cubs want to be as good as they can be next season, adding another bat or two, a starter, and bullpen pieces would be their best course of action.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Chicago has been hard at work finding another starter, showing interest in Luis Castillo.
"Interest in Castillo increased significantly after the New York Yankees signed free-agent lefty Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, a Mariners source said. Castillo, 32, is owed less than one third that amount — $68.25 million over the next three years. Fried, who turns 31 on Jan. 18, is the superior pitcher, but three times better? ... His durability and 3.56 career ERA are two reasons why the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets are among the teams to at least inquire on him, according to league sources and reports."
Rosenthal mentions a few teams with interest in the right-hander, which are all big-market teams for the most part.
If the Cubs want Castillo, and the Seattle Mariners are interested in prospects, there shouldn't be a reason for them to get outbid.
Chicago will have to consider Castillo for more reasons than one.
Not only would he come in and have a chance to be their ace, but his contract would be perfect. Trading for him would allow the front office to add more to a team that would still need to add a few more pieces on top of him.
The Mariners moving Castillo is a bit questionable, but if they get back players they believe could help them now and in the future, perhaps that's something they are willing to do. Seattle's pitching staff might be the best in baseball, so moving on from him for more of what the team needs has its benefits.
Castillo had another impressive showing in 2024, posting a 3.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 3.91 FIP and striking out 175 hitters in 175 1/3 innings.
His numbers were down compared to prior seasons, but there's no reason he can't get back to being an All-Star caliber arm like he was in 2022 and 2023.