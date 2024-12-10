Chicago Cubs and Veteran Free Agent Catcher Reportedly Making Progress on Deal
The Chicago Cubs were a team that wasn’t expected to make any major splashes this offseason as ownership wasn’t going to open up their checkbook.
But, that hasn’t stopped the team from making a few additions already, upgrading their depth at a few spots.
Their biggest move to this point, monetarily, was signing free agent starting pitcher Matthew Boyd to a two-year, $29 million contract. The Cubs also acquired relief pitcher Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians, who was teammates with Boyd.
Chicago looks pretty set in their lineup, as the catcher was the only position people hypothesized could be changed, since last season Miguel Amaya left a little something to be desired behind the plate.
Looking to add some competition, the Cubs traded for Matt Thaiss from the Los Angeles Angels on Nov. 20.
That was just the first of their moves to change things up at the position, as they are reportedly looking to bring in another catcher via free agency.
According to Robert Murray of FanSided, veteran Carson Kelly and the Cubs are making progress on a contract.
The exact details of the deal are unknown.
Kelly is well traveled, having already played for four franchises around the league; the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers.
He was solid in 60 games for the Tigers, recording a .240/.325/.391 slash line with seven home runs and 29 RBI in 203 plate appearances. He was traded to the Rangers ahead of the deadline where his production was not as consistent.
Coming into the Winter Meetings, one of Chicago’s goals was to add behind the plate so that manager Craig Counsell could mix and match with more flexibility to not have a traditional starter/backup tandem.
The sample size was small, but Kelly did hit left-handed pitching well in 2024, hitting .302 with an .806 OPS in only 49 at-bats. It could hint at how Counsell might split the workload in 2025, as hitting lefties was an area that Amaya struggled mightily, recording a .163 batting average with a .462 OPS.
Combined with his above-average defensive metrics, Kelly should carve out a regular role in the team’s lineup if he's signed as long as he can stay healthy.