The Chicago Cubs aren't done yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions this winter according to a new report.

The Chicago Cubs are doing exactly as the front office and ownership promised they would at the end of the 2022 MLB season: improving. It's a refreshing breath of air as the storied franchise begins to emerge from its long, cold rebuild.

Now, with all of the new acquisitions to include Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Trey Mancini, and a host of others, the expectation is not just to be competitive, but to be contenders. A Wild Card spot has to be the goal, with eyes potentially set on the division.

The Philadelphia Phillies are the prime example of "just get to the postseason and see what happens." After all, they took the final spot in the National League and took that all the way to Game 6 of the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.

With that in mind, you'd think after committing $300 million this winter in free agency that the team would be done. However, The Athletic's Patrick Mooney is suggesting that another bench bat along with a relief pitcher will likely be added before the start of the 2023 MLB season.

We here at Inisde the Cubs already talked about the potential interest in another lefty reliever, but this adds more fuel to the fire. Thrown in the fact that the team could be looking at adding another bat and it gets even more interesting.

Regardless, Chicago isn't done yet. They aren't satisfied. It's clear the front office is willing to do what it needs to do during the offseason to ensure the best chance of success come Opening Day.

