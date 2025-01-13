Chicago Cubs Becomes Latest Team Out of Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes
Monday began with major optimism for the Chicago Cubs surrounding their chances to land Roki Sasaki when information started to come out regarding which teams were no longer in the running to land the phenom.
When the Cubs weren't listed as a team that was out of the mix, hope began to grow they might win the sweepstakes for the future star.
However, those hopes are now dashed.
Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, reported the team has been informed that Sasaki is no longer considering signing with them, leaving them now looking elsewhere for a starting pitcher if they choose to take that route.
This is a tough pill to swallow for Chicago.
Even though they've been aggressive with moves they have made this offseason that gets them back on track to contend in the NL Central, their hesitancy to have a high payroll made landing the elite arm of Sasaki for the affordable price tag a borderline "must win."
But, the Japanese star will not be joining his fellow countrymen Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki in the Windy City.
So, with teams now getting cut from contention, who is still remaining?
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays are the three finalists for Sasaki with a decision expected to come at some point this week.
The Dodgers and Padres have long been seen as favorites to sign the 23-year-old star, but the inclusion of the Blue Jays is something that is a surprise.
Toronto made a huge push to land Shohei Ohtani last offseason, so trying to bring in this type of talent would be a major move by an organization that is desperate to make a splash.
Who ultimately signs Sasaki will be seen, but it won't be the Cubs.