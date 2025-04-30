Chicago Cubs Bolster Pitching Staff With Promotion of Veteran Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs have been winning a lot of games this season on the back of a dominant offense.
With an 18-12 record, they are first in the National League Central. But, they could have a few more wins if not for their struggles on the mound.
The Cubs haven’t found nearly as much success with their pitching staff as their lineup, which has led to them deciding to make a change.
On Wednesday morning, it was announced by Jesse Rogers of ESPN that Chicago was promoting veteran pitcher Chris Flexen from Triple-A Iowa.
Part of the motivation to bring him up to the big league club is that, if he hadn’t been added to the roster by tomorrow, he would have become a free agent.
It was an easy decision for the Cubs to promote him, not only because of that stipulation, but because he has been performing at such a high level.
Flexen has made five starts for the Iowa Cubs and has been fantastic.
He has a 3-0 record with a 1.16 ERA across 23.1 innings with 21 strikeouts and is yet to allow a home run. As Rogers noted, an arm slot change has done wonders for his performance.
It will be interesting to see what role awaits Flexen in Chicago.
He has been starting in Triple-A this year and made 33 appearances, 30 of which were starts, with the Chicago White Sox last season. In 2023, with the Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners, he made 29 appearances and 16 of them were starts.
Having experience as both a starter and relief pitcher is the kind of versatility the Cubs need on their staff right now.
There are a few holes in both areas, so adding someone who is capable of filling either is smart.