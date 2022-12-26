Here is everything you need to know and the latest on the Chicago Cubs in the Christmas Day roundup!

Merry Christmas! The Chicago Cubs have been busy and their fans have plenty to be grateful for. Seeing as it is Christmas we thought it pertinent to rank out the top-five reasons why fans should be thankful this holiday season when it comes to their Cubs!

1. Signing of Superstar Dansby Swanson

What a no-brainer. Swanson instantly becomes the face of the Cubs franchise after he signed with the club. It makes it only sweeter that he has emotional ties to the club. Add in the fact that he isn't Carlos Correa following his medical findings debacle and every Chicago fan should be thankful for the arrival of the Georgia-native.

Swanson is the difference maker.

2. The Front Office Following Through on Promises

Owner Tom Ricketts, president of baseball operations Jedd Hoyer, and the rest of the front office promised that money was going to be spent this winter on improving the club. The window for contention was supposed to be blown wide open and the Cubs would return to their glory.

Naturally, fans were skeptical after seasons of mediocrity and selling off the core of veterans that brought greatness to the franchise.

However, they followed through. Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Tucker Barnhart, and Drew Smyly were all signed to deals. Only a few moves that proves that the head shed is indeed trying to move the needle.

They have lived up to their word.

3. Bellinger Arrives in Chicago

As mentioned above, the signing of Bellinger adds a level of intrigue with the Cubs. Bellinger has slumped the previous two seasons due to a shoulder injury, but according to his agent Scott Boras, Bellinger is fully healthy and ready to go.

Of course that has to be taken with a grain of salt as Boras has repeatedly claimed that his other client, Carlos Correa, is fully healthy and ready to go. However, two teams in the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets have taken issue with medical findings.

Regardless, it once again shows the Cubs are willing to take some risks when it comes to competing in their division this season.

4. Taillon Is Added to the Rotation

Marcus Stroman finally has some veteran help to follow him in the rotation. Taillon was one of the top starting pitching options on the free agent market and the Cubs went out and secured his services.

A potential 200-plus inning pitcher with a sub-4.00 ERA, Taillon could be a game changer for Chicago and their contention prospects.

Add on the fact that he brings a veteran presence to what will be a very young team, and the front office did a great job in identifying a solid fit.

5. The Cubs Added Catching Talent to Help Their Pitching Staff

Barnhart was a stellar addition to Chicago's roster. He immediately provides extra pop next to Yan Gomes and also features two Gold Glove awards. While Tucker wasn't the flashiest of moves, he does represent a significant upgrade at the position and is just one more example of the Cubs trying to improve ahead of a pivotal season.

There is plenty to be thankful for. The Chicago Cubs are trying as hard as they can to live up to their word and contend this upcoming season.

