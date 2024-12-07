Chicago Cubs Confirmed Star Dansby Swanson Underwent Offseason Surgery
The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of what could end up being a busy offseason. While they have made quite a few smaller moves already, they have not taken any big swings.
At this point in time, the biggest moves they have made were acquiring relief pitcher Eli Morgan in a trade and signing free agent starting pitcher Matthew Boyd.
That being said, on Saturday morning, news broke that has nothing to do with offseason moves.
According to a report from MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Cubs star shortstop Dansby Swanson underwent core injury surgery. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training.
"Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson underwent core injury surgery in early October, the Cubs announce, but is expected to be ready for spring training."
Swanson is coming off of a down year in 2024. Chicago is hoping to see him bounce back much stronger in 2025.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Cubs, Swanson ended up playing in 149 games. He hit 16 home runs to go along with 66 RBI, while slashing .242/.312/.390.
Clearly, those weren't the kind of numbers that Chicago was hoping to see from its star shorstop.
At 30 years old, Swanson is looking to get right for the 2025 campaign. Getting back to full health is obviously a big part of being able to get back to playing to the level he's capable of performing at.
Jed Hoyer and the Cubs' front office is hoping to help get the team back into contention. In order to do that, they still have some work to do.
Having Swanson bounce back and play to his full ability would be a nice step in that direction as well.