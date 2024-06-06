Chicago Cubs Could See Pete Alonso Traded to NL Central Foe
For what seems like an eternity, the Chicago Cubs have been constantly connected as potential trade suitors for New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso.
With the 2024 MLB trade deadline drawing closer, the rumors have picked up in intensity surrounding the Cubs and Alonso.
However, it appears that there will be plenty of competition if the Mets actually make their star slugger available.
While Chicago has been connected often as a perfect suitor for Alonso, there could be another NL Central team lurking in the shadows waiting for their chance to pounce.
According to a report from Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets, the Milwaukee Brewers are a team to watch if Alonso becomes available for trade before the deadline.
"He has been linked to the Milwaukee Brewers since last year when then GM Billy Eppler had discussions with then president of baseball operations David Stearns, who is now in this same role with the Mets, that were not believed to have gone far. However, Alonso's power bat would make a talent rich Milwaukee team even stronger."
Not acquiring Alonso would be a gut-punch to the Cubs' fan base.
Losing out on him to the division rival Brewers would be even worse.
Alonso would certainly fill a major need for Chicago as the team has lacked power this season and could use more if the opportunity presents itself. Acquiring a talent like New York's 29-year-old slugger would be a big step in the right direction.
Should Milwaukee end up acquiring him, the Cubs would have an even more difficult time working their way back up in the NL Central race. Entering Wednesday, Chicago sat six games behind the Brewers.
So far during the 2024 MLB season, Alonso has been solid but not amazing.
He has compiled a .237 batting average to go along with 14 home runs and 31 RBI. Those numbers aren't bad, but he has a long way to go to reach his production from 2023.
Last year, he put together a monster season. He hit a dismal .217, but he clobbered 46 home runs and drove in 118 RBI.
Needless to say, this is going to be a very interesting situation to keep an eye on as the trade deadline draws near. The Cubs could use a big move, but no one knows what Jed Hoyer's plan will be.
Trading for Alonso would make sense, but it's far from a given.
Hopefully, if Chicago does not swing a trade for the slugging first baseman, Milwaukee won't either. Seeing him go to a division rival would be a tough break.