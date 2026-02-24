Pete Crow-Armstrong Talks Contract Extension — and Reminds Fans What Baseball Should Feel Like

The Chicago Cubs have high hopes for their star outfielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and he is already a fan favorite in Chicago. He has a way with fans and young players that resonates with them and brings back the passion and joy of the game that has been lacking.

Crow-Armstrong is not only a competitor, but also has the passion and drive that sets the good from the great. He is fully embracing being a Cub, not only wanting to be a part of the team but to be a franchise player who will stay in Chicago for a long time.

“I’ve made it clear I want to be here for as long as they want me,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I want what’s best for the team. I’m cool with being under team control and being here. League minimum ain’t too f---ing bad.”

Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

His words reflect a young star focused on winning in Chicago rather than chasing a quick payday.

“I play the game because I like beating other people,” Crow-Armstrong said. “The money will be life-changing regardless.”

He’s already showing the maturity and perspective of a veteran, understanding the balance between personal gain and team success. Fans and teammates alike are noticing his attitude and leadership on and off the field.

“I would like to get a fair deal, so I don’t f--- the market up,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I want to look out for the other center fielders who have to go through the same process. Which is why I’m glad [Cubs management] and my agents are figuring out how to do this.”

With his mix of talent, humility, and drive, Crow-Armstrong is looking like the franchise player the Cubs have been waiting for. If he keeps it up, both the team and the city of Chicago are going to have a star to cheer for for years.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is reminding Chicago what it means to love baseball

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Today’s game of baseball has changed in many ways, but not physically. Major League Baseball still produces stars, yet the passion and competitive fire aren’t what they once were, as the business side of the sport often takes center stage.

He even admits he goes out every day just to play the game he loves, with one simple goal of beating other people. It’s not even about the money but more about performing at his best and doing enough to help his team win.

Crow-Armstrong even joked that “league minimum ain’t too f---ing bad”—and he’s right. At $780,000, MLB’s league minimum for players is life-changing money for most Americans.

Crow-Armstrong’s rare blend of humility and confidence is something baseball has lacked for decades, and he’s proving he’s one of the game’s biggest stars.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

He has become a game-changer for the Cubs as an elite defender in the outfield, with Gold Glove-level play, and a rare combination of speed and power. He was also an All-Star last season, who finished in the top 10 of National League MVP voting.

Crow-Armstrong is not only playing the game, but he is also redefining what it means to be a star in today’s game of baseball. With his talent and love for the game, he is creating a legacy that could inspire a whole new generation of fans.

