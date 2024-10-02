Chicago Cubs Executive Reflects on Disappointing Season
The Chicago Cubs had an exciting offseason, bringing Craig Counsell in as the new manager, as well as signing Shota Imanaga and re-signing Cody Bellinger. It was all for naught, though, as the Cubs missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Jed Hoyer, President of Baseball Operations, gave his thoughts after a letdown season.
"When I think about our season and where we are, I'm disappointed but optimistic. Anytime you set a goal for yourself and you fall short of that goal, there's disappointment," he said at his press conference.
It looked as if the Cubs could make a run at the NL Central title with a division that was going through a lot of changes. The St. Louis Cardinals appeared to be down and the Milwaukee Brewers had just lost their manager to the Cubs.
Although Chicago finished second in the divison for the second year in a row, they were 10 games back and not in the race by the time September rolled around.
"From the top down, this year, the expectation was to play in the playoffs and we didn't get there. And we have to be better to move beyond 83-79 two consecutive years. But I'm really excited about next year. We're building from a really great foundation going forward and we need to get back to the postseason for these fans. That's what the fans deserve and we'll get there," Hoyer went on to say.
The strong foundation is the biggest strength the Cubs have. From Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga in the Big Leagues, to Cade Horton, Matt Shaw and Owen Caissie in the minors.
There is a lot to build on with both established players and prospects who haven't made the debuts yet.
Happ and Bellinger have been established, everyday outfielders for the Cubs. Justin Steele has been the team's ace for two years running, and Shota Imanaga had a stellar 2.91 ERA in his rookie season.
They have even been able to show their ability to develop hitters, as Pete Crow-Armstrong has an .803 OPS over the final two months of the season. Now, they can look forward to more young bats such as Shaw, Caissie and Kevin Alcantara who are all top prospects.
That appears to be the sentiment throughout the entire organization.
"I think the general sense of the organization is everyone's optimistic about our future," Hoyer said.
Despite the excitement for the future, though, they all know there is room to improve.
"I think from [chairman Tom Ricketts] on down, there's a level of dissapointment in that. Of course there's frustration. There should be frustration when you fall short of a goal that you set a year ago," said the President of Baseball Operations.
Although they are disappointed by the 2024 season, it is time to look ahead to 2025. There has already been a shakeup to the coaching staff, and they'll be in talks for some big free agents.