Chicago Cubs Fans Brutally Rip into Craig Counsell After Another Blown Lead
Everything looked great once again for the Chicago Cubs heading into the final two innings on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants.
Unfortunately, nothing ended well for them.
In just the latest installment of what has become a normal occurrence for this team, the Cubs blew what was once a 4-0 lead and lost by a final score of 5-4.
Amid a flurry of late-game pitching changes, manager Craig Counsell is being ripped apart by the fans following another blown game. He deserves much of the criticism.
During the ninth inning, Counsell made a change away from Tyson Miller and gave Colten Brewer a chance to close the game. He promptly gave up two earned runs while only getting one out.
To replace Brewer, the manager gave Drew Smyly the ball.
Smyly was even worse than Brewer, recording just one out and giving up an earned run, a hit, and three walks. The losing run came from a walk by the left-hander.
Here are just a few of the social media posts that were made about the Chicago manager.
When the Cubs made the offseason decision to fire David Ross and hire Counsell, it was met with mixed reviews. Some thought that Counsell would be a manager who could navigate close-game situations, while others thought it was a move that made no difference one way or another.
Throughout his first season so far, Chicago's skipper has not made any kind of difference from a decision-making standpoint.
Instead, they have actually looked even worse in late-game scenarios. A lot of that comes back on the manager.
All of that being said, Counsell is not the only one responsible for the disappointment that has been the 2024 Cubs. The players have played poorly as well in many different aspects.
Far too often, the offense has failed to show up. Most of the time, the bullpen has faltered and blown major opportunities.
Hopefully, the team will be able to figure things out and get back on track. If they don't, Counsell is going to be feeling the fans breathing down his neck even worse and calling for him to be fired.