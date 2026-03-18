Cubs Young Infield Prospect Poised for Breakout After Strong Spring

The Chicago Cubs are just about a week away from Opening Day as they prepare for a 2026 campaign, which promises to be extremely exciting and potentially their best chance to win a title since 2016.

Much of the focus and discussion at this camp has been on the new faces in the organization and on what the pitching staff looks like. But spring training is also a time for prospects who may still be a year or two away to showcase what they've got.

While some have no shot at breaking camp with the team, spring is still a valuable experience for prospects, and one of them has introduced himself to Cubs fans throughout solid camp in the infield and at the plate.

He likely will not make his debut this season, barring something unforeseen or a September call-up, but current No. 5 prospect Jefferson Rojas has shown he has what it takes to become the next top youngster in Chicago's organization.

Jefferson Rojas may become Cubs next top prospect

Chicago Cubs shortstop Jefferson Rojas | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Rojas has not lit the world on fire statistically and still has some developing to do in the minor leagues before he makes his debut, but it is clear he's taken a step forward since last year's struggles after his promotion to Double-A.

Slashing .220/.273/.463 with two home runs and six RBI over 17 games to show an impressive level of power, Rojas has looked very much like he belongs both at the plate and in the field. Coming off what was a bit of a nose-dive numbers-wise at the end of the year last year, though, the 20-year-old still has work to do to get to Chicago.

Perhaps he is going to be able to build on this performance in camp and hit the ground running in Knoxville this season.

Rojas struggled in Double-A last season

Chicago Cubs shortstop Jefferson Rojas | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

At High-A, Rojas played 67 games last year and slashed .278/.379/.492 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI to earn his promotion to Tennessee, however the jump was a bit much for him to handle at such a young age. In 39 games, that slash line dipped to .164/.279/.205, but clearly he used it as a learning experience headed into this spring.

Rojas' spring showed the struggles last year were no more than a blip in his development, and if he can use this experience to catapult himself to a strong year, he will not only be a potential future top prospect but also establish himself as the Cubs' shortstop of the future.