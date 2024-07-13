Chicago Cubs Fans Brutally Ripping Into Starting Pitcher Hayden Wesneski
The Chicago Cubs entered Saturday's early matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals looking to continue their recent winning streak. Unfortunately, right off the bat, they were met with a shower of runs from their NL Central rivals.
Hayden Wesneski got the starting nod on the mound from the Cubs and it was clear right off the bat that he was not going to have a good day.
In his first three innings of work, Wesneski gave up 10 runs, three earned runs, nine hits, and a home run. After three innings, Chicago was down by a score of 10-1.
Amid the brutal start, the Cubs' fan base did not hold back from brutally ripping into Wesneski.
Here are just a few of the comments that were made on social media.
Coming into today's game, Wesneski had been decent. He had played in 23 games with six of those appearances being starts. Wesneski had compiled a 3-5 record to go along with a 3.67 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.
Obviously, those numbers are going to take a major hit after today's game.
Thankfully, Chicago will have a chance to get redemption. They still could pull off a shocking comeback from a 10-1 deficit, but they will play St. Louis in the second half of the double-header this evening.
Fans can only hope that the team will come out much better in the second game than the first. Javier Assad is set to make the start in the second game of the day.