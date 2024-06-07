Chicago Cubs Get Major Pitching Boost, Make Two Key Roster Moves
As the Chicago Cubs continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds, the struggles continue on. During the opener, the Cubs ended up falling by a final score of 8-4.
The last month of the season has been painful for Chicago fans. Nothing has gone right and the team has fallen apart. At this point in time, they are just 31-32 after such a bright start to the year.
One of the biggest issues for the Cubs all season long has been injuries. When one player returns, another seems to go out.
Jordan Wicks was one of the more recent injuries. Thankfully, Chicago received some great news on him today.
According to the Cubs' official X account, Wicks has been activated from the 15-day IL.
He'll finally return to action and give Chicago a much-needed pitching boost. In a corresponding move, the Cubs optioned right-hander Porter Hodge to Triple-A.
Adding Wicks will give the Cubs another solid option. He didn't have the best start to the season, although his potential is big.
In the five games that he started earlier this year, Wicks went 1-2 and ended up with a 4.70 ERA.
Despite the numbers, the 24-year-old left-hander still brings a lot of talent to the mound. He'll give Chicago another starting option, or could come out of the bullpen. Craig Counsell will have more options to work with, which has been needed.
Hopefully, the Cubs will be able to stay healthy and get their full team together for an extended period of time. Jed Hoyer and company truly need to see what this team is made of prior to the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
It will be interesting to see how Chicago utilizes Wicks now that he's back.
At the very least, he's another capable arm for a pitching staff that has struggled to play well consistently.