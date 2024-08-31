Chicago Cubs Have Been Thriving in Cold Weather this Season
The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for some important and meaningful games in September, as they find themselves right in the middle of the playoff hunt.
It has been an interesting season for the Cubs. Coming into the year, expectations were that Chicago was going to be a playoff team after just narrowly missing the postseason last year.
Things got off to an excellent start for the Cubs in April, as they were looking like a very strong team with a 17-10 record. However, things went south in May, as they went 10-18 and saw their hot start to the season disappear.
In June, things didn’t improve much for the Cubs, as they had an 11-16 record. The offense really went downhill for Chicago during May and June, as they hit .219 in May and .229 in June.
Fortunately for the Cubs, the have started to play better this summer and that has got them back into the playoff race. In July, Chicago had a 13-12 record, and they are currently 16-8 in August, as it’s shaping up to be their best month of the season. Despite the Cubs playing better in the summer, they currently hold the unique distinction of having the best record in games played under 60 degrees.
Weather in baseball is often times overlooked, but it can impact the game Wrigley field is a prime example, as depending on the wind, it can either be a great hitter's park, or an impossible one.
For the Cubs, winning games in cold weather is an important thing as we head into September. Chicago certainly can get cold at night in September and the Cubs being comfortable playing in those conditions is important.
When looking back to April, Chicago both hit and pitched well in the cold, which is why they had so much success.
With the weather starting to get cooler, the schedule is also looking favorable for the Cubs down the stretch. Chicago was recently able to sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road, and now will be going to face the Washington Nationals. Following that are another three games against the Pirates, as there are a lot of wins to be had in the next six games.
While the stat is a strange one, the Cubs should be welcoming the nice fall weather, as that is when they play some of their best baseball. If they can be the best team in baseball in under 60-degree weather, they might find themselves playing in October.