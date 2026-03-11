How Hunter Greene Injury Could Give Cubs Boost in NL Central Race

The Chicago Cubs reached the playoffs last year, but they’re hoping for more, perhaps their first National League Central title since 2020.

That was the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Chicago hasn’t won a division title in a 162-game season since 2017, and the Cubs hope to change that, so one looks for every advantage possible.

One notable injury to an NL Central rival takes one of the best pitchers in the division off the field for a while and could make Chicago’s path a bit easier.

Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene is expected to miss until at least July after surgery to remove bone chips and loose bodies from his right elbow, per ESPN. This impacts the Cubs in the first half of the season.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Greene’s injury impact on the Cubs

The Cubs play the Reds in a four-game series at Wrigley Field from May 4-7. Chicago then catches Cincinnati on the road from July 10-12 in the final series before the All-Star break.

The Reds are hopeful Greene can return in July, which could be before the second meeting. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said the team hopes Greene will be ready to pitch in the majors in 14 to 16 weeks.

That timeline puts his return at the end of June. But, given that it’s an injury to his throwing elbow, Cincinnati is likely to be cautious, especially since Hunter is one of the game’s highest velocity starters and can regularly hit triple digits. His 99.5 mph average four-seam fastball velocity leads the Majors. He helped the Reds reach the playoffs last season as the final NL Wild Card team.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s given the Cubs fits in his career, making nine starts against Chicago's batters who slashed .138/.246/.328 against him. He’s allowed seven home runs and struck out 57 while walking 20.

Chicago’s .138 batting average is the lowest against Greene among the Reds’ four NL Central rivals. The other averages include the Pittsburgh Pirates (.178), the St. Louis Cardinals (.222) and the Milwaukee Brewers (.244).

Greene is 25-29 with the Reds since he made his MLB debut in 2022. He was an All-Star in 2024 and has a lifetime 3.65 ERA. He has 617 strikeouts and 179 walks in 495.2 innings. He only started 19 games last season, going 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA. He missed time in the middle of the campaign with a right groin strain.

Chicago continues its spring training in Mesa, Ariz., as it prepares for its opening day showdown with the Washington Nationals at home on March 26.