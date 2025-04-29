Chicago Cubs Have Most Complete Offense in Majors So Far This Season
It has been a great start to the season for the Chicago Cubs, and a major reason why has been their much-improved offense.
The Cubs have been living up to their lofty expectations so far this year after having a great winter.
Chicago set the bar high for themselves in 2025 after being one of the top winners of the offseason. The Cubs made a plethora of moves to improve their roster, and so far it’s working out.
Even though they have had to deal with some injuries to key players, the team is in first place in the National League Central and performing like a true contender.
While they might have to address the starting rotation and the bullpen at some point before the trade deadline, they have an excellent offense to lean on.
This unit is much improved over last year and might be the best in the league.
Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Cubs potentially having a claim to being the best offense in baseball so far this season.
“Statistically speaking, the Cubs might have enough to claim to be baseball’s best offense. The club’s .784 OPS is second best in the sport behind the Yankees, and its run total (172) is well ahead of the Mets’ 155.”
For Chicago, the addition of Kyle Tucker this winter has drastically changed the outlook for the team.
The star slugger is off to a great start with the Cubs, slashing .289/.397/.579 with seven home runs and 25 RBI. Tucker is leading Chicago in all of those categories, but it hasn’t just been him performing well in the lineup.
Prior to the trade for their star, this was a lineup that featured a good amount of young talent that they were hoping would take a step forward. So far, that has certainly happened.
Pete Crow-Armstrong is having a breakout year so far, slashing .286/.328/.527 with five home runs, 19 RBI, and 12 stolen bases.
In terms of the best offenses in the league so far, the Cubs are right there with the New York Yankees in terms of OPS, but they have a significant lead in runs scored on them.
Furthermore, what might separate them from the pack is that they are leading the league in stolen bases as well.
Overall, there is a lot to like about the balance that this lineup has. Being able to run the bases, hit for average, hit for power, and draw walks has resulted in a lot of success early on.
If Chicago can make a couple of upgrades to the pitching staff, this team could be a real threat in the National League.