Chicago Cubs Infield Prospect Skyrockets In Latest Top 100 Rankings
The Chicago Cubs still have one of the best-stocked minor league systems in baseball, but one prospect is skyrocketing in the eyes of Baseball America.
The site recently re-ranked its Top 100 prospects for the first month of the season, and while Jefferson Rojas didn’t crack the Top 100, the shortstop experienced one of the biggest ranking surges of any prospect in the site’s overall rankings.
Rojas moved up 45 spots, noting that he’s getting rave reviews for his start with High-A South Bend in the Midwest League.
The 19-year-old international signee slashed .318/.366/.435/.801 in his first 20 games. He also had two home runs and 15 RBI.
One Cubs prospect graduated from the rankings based on his service time. First baseman Michael Busch was ranked No. 45 in April and after a month in the Majors he is no longer considered a prospect.
Busch had a terrific April for Chicago, as the 26-year-old first baseman is batting .262 with six home runs and 17 RBI. The Cubs acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade in December.
Six Chicago prospects are in the Top 100, led by outfielder Peter Crow-Armstrong, who is with the Cubs after the injury to outfielder Cody Bellinger. He should have the service time to graduate in June’s rankings. He is ranked No. 20.
Right after him is pitcher Cade Horton, who was ranked No. 22 and was just called up to Triple-A Iowa after going 1-0 with a 1.10 ERA in four starts with Double-A Tennessee.
Last year’s first-round pick, infielder Matt Shaw, is ranked No. 28 and batting .231 with Double-A Tennessee.
Outfielder Owen Caissie moved up eight spots to No. 40. He is also at Triple-A Iowa and batted .299 in his first 29 games.
Two prospects moved into the Top 100 — outfielder Kevin Alcantara at No. 91 and catcher Moises Ballesteros at No. 93.