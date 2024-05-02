Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Injured Veteran Has First Rehab Start Scheduled

The next step of the recovery process has been set for one of the Chicago Cubs veterans.

Apr 10, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs are currently dealing with multiple injuries to their pitching staff.

After coming into the season with the viability of their rotation being the biggest question mark about this roster, they can't keep having contributors hit the injured list and expect this year to be successful.

Of course, much of that is out of the organization and players' control, as many of the injuries that occur are because of bad luck.

And so far, the Cubs have been able to mitigate these issues, but how long that can last will be seen.

Entering Wednesday's game against the New York Mets, they had an 18-12 record and sat one game back of the NL Central lead, but to become playoff contenders like they want to be, they'll need their pitching staff to get healthy.

Good news came when their ace Justin Steele hit an important mark in his latest rehab start that suggests he might be on his way back to Chicago soon.

That was followed up by another positive when veteran Kyle Hendricks was scheduled for his first rehab start after hitting the 15-day injured list with a low back strain.

The Cubs did not get a lot of production out of the 34-year-old when he was available, posting an ERA of 12.00 across his five starts. The long ball has really plagued him, having allowed eight homers already compared to just 28 during his 40 starts the past two seasons combined.

There's some thought that Hendricks could move into a bullpen role when he returns.

Manager Craig Counsell wasn't able to initially try that out when he was healthy because of all the injuries that had occurred to their pitching staff.

Hendricks will return to the mound on Thursday with their Double-A affiliate and is expected to throw around 75-80 pitches according to their team page.

Chicago is hoping that this not only allows him to recover from his ailing back, but it also gives him an opportunity to work on the things that he's struggled with to start the year.

