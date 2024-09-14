Chicago Cubs Injury-Riddled Top Prospect Unfortunately Hits the Shelf Again
With just a little over two weeks remaining in the regular season, it appears like the Chicago Cubs' playoff hopes have been finally dashed after their loss on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies.
When trailing 5-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Michael Busch's game changing three-run 453-foot homer gave the Cubs a late lead that looked like they would stave off their elimination for another day.
Unfortunately, that changed in the bottom half of the frame when Hunter Goodman blasted a 413-foot grand slam to left center field that virtually ended Chicago's year.
Now trailing the final Wild Card spot by six games, this will now mark the fourth straight season the Cubs are watching the playoffs from home.
While it was certainly positive to see this team keep fighting for their shot to be playing fall baseball, the organization also might have missed out on an opportunity to call up some of their top prospects to give them their first MLB action.
With multiple star minor leaguers knocking on the door of The Show, Chicago will now enter Spring Training not knowing if any of those players can perform at the highest level since they chose to keep them on the farm as their Major League team was chasing the final Wild Card spot.
One player who was trying to make his case as a call-up was Brennen Davis.
The second round pick of the 2018 draft looked to have a bright future with the Cubs when he was immediately considered a top 10 prospect in their pipeline the following year before jumping into the top three in 2020, and peaking at No. 1 in 2022.
Despite the high ceiling, the outfielder has never made his debut, largely due to the injury issues that have plagued him throughout his entire career.
If Davis is to eventually play in Major League Baseball, he'll have to do so after rehabbing from yet another injury after Meghan Montemuro of The Chicago Tribune reported Chicago has placed him on the 60-day IL with a fracture in his left ankle.
In a corresponding move, they have claimed reliever Jimmy Hergert off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and have optioned him to their Triple-A affiliate.
Hopefully Davis can have a quick recovery so he can give himself the best possible chance of being a factor with the Cubs in 2025.