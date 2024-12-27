Chicago Cubs Insider Shares Concerning Outlook for Team's Spending
The Chicago Cubs have made a couple of massive moves so far this offseason.
Of course, the biggest move was trading for Houston Astros' superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker. They then followed up that move by shipping Cody Bellinger off to the New York Yankees.
While Tucker is an impressive pickup, moving on from Bellinger could still leave a hole in the lineup.
Also, the move for Tucker brings up an important question. Are the Cubs going to pay up to keep Tucker long-term? Or, do they simply view this as a one-year deal and will clear off his salary next offseason as well as moving off of Bellinger's contract this offseason.
Even if Chicago does re-sign Tucker, they will have other needs to address.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN has made a major report that brings concern about the Cubs' future spending plans. He doesn't think that Chicago will be making any big-time moves in the near future.
That includes the potential that Tucker could be a one-and-done player with the team.
"The addition of a new television network in 2020 hasn't been the cash cow the team thought it would be, according to sources familiar with the situation. Meanwhile, private equity investment has ownership answering to more than just a handful of local minority investors like it did previously. The bottom line is more of a concern than ever, with some industry observers believing the Cubs won't sign a megadeal for a player before the next labor agreement is negotiated with the players after the 2026 season."
Basically, he doesn't think that the Cubs' ownership is making the kind of money that they expected. Due to that fact, Chicago would stay away from being major players for on-the-field success.
In recent years, the Cubs have been running their franchise from a business only perspective. That has drawn a lot of frustration from the loyal fan base.
Time and time again, Chicago has opted to stay away from big names who would help the franchsie compete for a championship. In fact, at times it has seemed that a championship is far from being the focus of ownership.
Everything seems to revolve around profit for the big wigs.
While that may not be the case, no one can fault the fans for feeling that way.
Hopefully, the Cubs will decide to make win now moves. Keeping Tucker in town with a long-term contract would be one of those moves.
All of that being said, this report from Rogers makes that seem doubtful.
Only time will tell, but this speculation does not offer a bright outlook for Chicago. It seems that it's more likely that the Cubs will focus on being as profitable as possible rather than trying to win games.