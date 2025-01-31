Chicago Cubs Land San Diego Padres Star Pitcher in Proposed Blockbuster Trade
It has been a strong offseason for the Chicago Cubs, who are actively trying to improve their team and become a contender in the National League.
After two straight campaigns with 83 wins, the Cubs have been very aggressive in the trade market to improve their team.
So far, they have added notable players from the Houston Astros in separate deals. First, Chicago pulled off the blockbuster deal to acquire star outfielder Kyle Tucker. Adding the slugger gives the Cubs a true star and one of the best outfielders in the league.
Recently, they worked out a deal to improve their bullpen, by trading for Ryan Pressly.
Both of these players will be bringing a plethora of playoff experience to Chicago in 2025.
Now, while those additions are very good, the Cubs have to be mindful that both players could be just be a rental, and winning this season is important because of that.
While the roster has certainly improved, being able to beat a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers in a playoff series might be challenging.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently proposed a trade that would send San Diego Padres ace Michael King to the Cubs in exchange for Kevin Alcántara and Javier Assad.
“The prize for San Diego in this deal would be Alcántara. The 22-year-old's hit tool is suspect, but he checks boxes for power, speed, and defensive ability. He's also ready to play in the majors.”
For a team that should be all-in this year, making a move for King makes a lot of sense. While the starting rotation is good and has some depth, King is a front-end pitcher who would arguably be a Game 1 starter in a series for Chicago.
Pairing him at the top of the rotation with Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele would give the Cubs a trio that can go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Last season, King had his breakout performance after being traded in the package that sent Juan Soto to the New York Yankees. The right-hander totaled a 13-9 record, 2.95 ERA, and 4.2 WAR.
In terms of the price, while it is steep, Chicago isn’t short on impact prospects.
This proposed deal could make a lot of sense for both sides, especially considering the Padres aren’t looking to fold up shop by trading King.
Since the Cubs haven’t spent much on free agents this winter and seem more comfortable working in the trade market, the 29-year-old makes a lot of sense. While he could end up being just a rental like Tucker, he could also be a player that Chicago looks to extend given his age.