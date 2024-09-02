Chicago Cubs Legend Watches Son Slug First MLB Hit vs. Former Team
Dusty Baker remembers his days in his Chicago Cubs uniform. So does his son, Darren Baker.
Back then, Dusty Baker was the manager of the Cubs and patrolled the dugout at Wrigley Field, getting them as close to the World Series as they had been in years. Darren Baker spent his time, especially his summers, making Wrigley his home, too.
That’s what made Sunday’s game between the Cubs and the Washington Nationals so meaningful to the Bakers.
While the Cubs have been on a tear of late, beating nearly every team in its path, they just happened to be in D.C. when Darren Baker was called up to start his Major League career with the Nationals.
That meant Dusty Baker and his wife, Melissa, had to get on a plane from San Francisco — after just landing there on Friday after seeing Darren Baker play in the minor leagues in Scranton, Penn. — and fly back to Washington to see two of his former teams. Baker also managed the Nationals, too.
Darren Baker wasn’t in the starting lineup on Sunday. But, after the Cubs walloped the Nationals and had a 14-1 lead in the ninth inning, Washington manager Dave Martinez put him in as a pinch-hitter.
You know what? Like father, like son.
Darren Baker notched his first Major League hit, joining his father in the Major League record books on the short list of fathers and sons that each have a hit in the Majors.
Now, he just needs 1,980 hits to catch his dad, who connected on 1,981 hits in his 19-year career as a player.
As Darren Baker made the turn toward first base, the camera panned to Melissa, who was standing and applauding. Dusty Baker was sitting with a smile on his face and a toothpick in his mouth, about as cool as one would expect from the 75-year-old that thought he had seen everything until Sunday.
Then, Melissa and Dusty Baker exchanged a high five.
Darren Baker, a 10th-round pick in 2021, earned the call-up in his fourth professional season, as he’s spent the entire season with Triple-A Rochester playing second base. He’s slashed .285/.348/.340/.688 with 20 doubles, two triples and 49 RBI. He doesn’t have his father’s pop at the plate, but he was red-hot in August, as he batted .337 and had a 16-game hitting streak.
Dusty Baker is headed for the Baseball Hall of Fame when he’s eligible. He is one of a handful of managers with more than 2,000 career wins. He finished his career as 2,183-1,862. He’s also one of a few that have World Series rings as players and managers. In four seasons in Chicago, he went 322-326.