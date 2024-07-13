Chicago Cubs Likely Leaning Towards This Trade Deadline Strategy
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the most watched and talked about teams in baseball heading towards the MLB trade deadline. No one knows what they're going to end up doing.
Over the last eight games, the Cubs have won seven. They're starting to play like a team that could work their way back into playoff contention if they can keep it up for a couple more weeks.
Also, this kind of success would likely make Jed Hoyer extremely interested in buying talent and pushing hard to win this season.
On Wednesday afternoon, MLB insider Jon Heyman appeared on a live Bleacher Report video talking about the trade deadline and what Chicago's plans might be.
Heyman stated that he believes the Cubs are planning on buying talent, not selling it.
Chicago is currently just three games back in the Wild Card race. They are very much alive. Adding a couple of pieces could be enough to power them back into the race.
Looking at the Cubs' roster, there is no reason for them to have struggled the way they have. They have good starting pitcher talent, better talent in the bullpen than they have shown, and a lineup that should produce at a high level. If all players start playing up to their potential, or even close to it, Chicago would be a tough team to beat.
Their recent stretch of winning has shown what they're capable of doing. They can do this all the time if they rise to the occasion and play like they can.
Assuming the Cubs do end up buying, they will likely target a few areas. They need a catcher upgrade in a big way and they could use a closer. Chicago could also look to acquire a big bat if one is available in their price range.
A couple of names to monitor are Elias Diaz and Kyle Finnegan. Both players would be great additions and likely within the Cubs' budget. Those two additions alone would make them a much more serious contender.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors surrounding Chicago in the coming days. If they keep winning, the Cubs will have a very high likelihood of trying to add talent ahead of the deadline.