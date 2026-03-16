22-Year-Old Cubs Slugger Turning Heads in Spring Training

With spring training coming to a close soon and Opening Day looming, teams have to evaluate who stood out in spring training.

The Chicago Cubs have seen veterans such as Nico Hoerner, Carson Kelly and Dansby Swanson do well against opposing pitchers. However, many younger players struggled in spring training, such as James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara and others.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic did an exercise for each team, naming a player who is turning heads this spring. For the Chicago Cubs, the answer was clear. Catcher, designated hitter and first baseman Moises Ballesteros has wowed the Cubs organization.

“Moisés is a natural hitter with a knack for finding barrels and a mature approach that is beyond his age.” Carter Hawkins, Cubs GM

Moises Ballesteros | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why is Ballesteros wowing the organization?

Ballesteros was signed out of Venezuela as an international free agent in 2021. Since then, he has raked at every level.

The left-handed hitter has shown that he can mash right-handed pitching. During the 2025 season in Triple-A, Ballesteros hit .346 with a .965 OPS. While his approach against left-handers needs work, it was enough to warrant a promotion to the majors.

In 20 games (57 at-bats), Ballesteros hit .298 with an .868 OPS. His performance down the stretch of the season will be rewarded with a likely start on Opening Day at designated hitter.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Moises Ballesteros | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In spring training, Ballesteros has continued his hot streak. In nine games (27 at-bats), Ballesteros hit .333 with a .765 OPS.

"This spring, he has held his own at the plate. At the very least, he looks like a strong platoon bat for the Cubs against right-handed pitching. The Cubs believe that he will be good enough defensively to be an everyday catcher in time, but for now his best role is as a platoon designated hitter against righties. He has above-average bat-to-ball skills and can hit all types of pitches, including high velocity, sharp breaking balls and off-speed offerings. He’ll use the entire field to hit line drives with elite exit velocity," wrote Bowden.

Obviously, Ballesteros wouldn't be as highly-regarded if the plan was to keep him at DH. His defense at catcher is steadily improving. However, as Bowden said, the best role for him is to DH against righties and sit against lefties to get utility man Matt Shaw more at-bats.

Moises Ballesteros | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite this being Ballesteros's rookie season, it is an important year for him to solidify his standing in the organization for the future. He will have to have a strong year.

As the Cubs are in World Series contention, Ballesteros will have to help this team in any way he can.