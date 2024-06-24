Chicago Cubs Linked to New Starting Pitching Trade Target
The Chicago Cubs have shown flashes of being a team that could contend in the National League so far this season. Unfortunately, consistency and injury issues have derailed the team in recent weeks.
No one knows what the team is truly capable of doing. When one player returns from injury, it seems like another goes out. That has been the case all season long.
Despite the injury problems, the Cubs should have a much better record than where they currently sit. After another loss on Sunday evening to the New York Mets, Chicago is just 37-41.
While the record is nothing close to what the team would prefer, the Cubs are still very much in the playoff race. A move or two and players getting back on the field from injury could power them to the postseason.
As the MLB trade deadline continues to draw closer, Chicago has become an intriguing team to keep an eye on.
Jed Hoyer could decide to get aggressive and add talent for the Cubs. Or, he could stand pat and focus on adding more talent in the offseason.
With the team showing flashes of big winning potential, it seems likely that Chicago will at least be very active in conversations ahead of the deadline.
A new name has come up as a potential target for the Cubs. That name is Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
According to a report form MLB reporter George Ofman, Chicago has interest in the 28-year-old starter.
Flaherty would be an interesting pickup, although starting pitching isn't the team's biggest need. He could push a current starter back into the bullpen, but it wouldn't be the move that fans want to see the most.
During the 2024 season with the Tigers so far, Flaherty has started 14 games. He has compiled a 5-4 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 8.3 K/BB ratio.
At 28 years old, Flaherty is set to hit free agency in the upcoming offseason. That could make the Cubs think twice about pursuing him. They seem much more likely to pursue trades for players with at least some team control in the future.
However, if they decide that adding a starter is a move they should make, Flaherty could make sense. He isn't going to break the bank in a trade and would be capable of stepping into a role for Chicago.