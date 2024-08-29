Chicago Cubs Make Sense As Potential Suitor for Star Outfielder
The Chicago Cubs have been trying to make a late-season run at a spot in the National League Wild Card. Unfortunately, ending up reaching that goal is looking very unlikely.
It's still possible and they can't be counted out, but more than likely they'll head into the offseason missing the playoffs and looking to add more talent to contend in 2025.
With that in mind, Jed Hoyer has been very vocal about his desire for the Cubs to be back in serious contention next year. In order to make that happen, he'll need to open up the checkbook and spend some money.
Looking at the roster, there is a clear need for another big and consistent bat. That could lead to considering quite a few different free agency options.
One of the options that would make a ton of sense for Chicago is Baltimore Orioles' impending free agent outfielder Anthony Santander.
Recently, Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic connected the Cubs as a potential option for Santander in free agency. He was mentioned as an alternative to spending huge money to pursue Juan Soto.
“Anthony Santander could be one alternative, especially if Cody Bellinger opts out of his contract. Santander, who will turn 30 in October, is a middle-of-the-lineup switch hitter who might fit one of those contract structures preferred by the Cubs, a medium-term deal with a higher average annual value that doesn’t overly restrict the club’s future options.”
Santander has had a quality season for the Orioles this year. He has played in 127 games, batting .233/.302/.515 and hitting 38 home runs to go along with 86 RBI.
Those numbers would make him the biggest and most productive bat in the Chicago lineup going off of this years numbers.
Bringing in a talent like Santander would help the Cubs' offense take a leap to another level. They haven't had consistency from any of their offensive stars this season.
All of that being said, Santander is going to be a very hot commodity this offseason. There are a lot of teams around the league that need more hitting. Plenty more will be searching for outfield upgrades.
If Chicago wants to land Santander, Hoyer will have to be aggressive early on with him.
Whether or not the Cubs view Santander as a potential free agency target remains to be seen, but the fit would make a ton of sense for both parties. It's something to keep a close eye on as the offseason approaches.