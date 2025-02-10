Chicago Cubs Manager Hilariously Reveals Pitching Plans For Japan Series
Not that there was much of a question, but Chicago Cubs fans that wanted an answer as to which Cubs starter they could expect on the mound when they begin their season in Japan got an answer on Sunday.
During a media availability on the day of pitchers and catchers reporting to Mesa, Ariz., Cubs manager Craig Counsell was asked whether or not Shota Imanaga was going to start at least one game of the two-game series in Japan against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Imanaga is already slotted the top of the rotation with Justin Steele, regardless of where the game is played. Counsell answered with a laugh that his ace would be on the bump in his home country.
"Yes, Shota's going to pitch in Japan," Counsell said via MLB insider Bob Nightengale. "I think that's mandated. I don't think I have a choice."
Imanaga will start one of the two games in the Japan Series after his huge rookie year following signing with Chicago on a four-year, $53 million deal a little over a year ago. Before that, he crafted a stellar eight-year professional career in Japan.
The 31-year-old posted a staggering 15-3 record in 2024 with an ERA of 2.91, a WHIP of 1.021 and 174 strikeouts in 173.1 innings pitched. Imanaga was expected to make an instant impact, but he was even better in his MLB debut season than expected, being named an All-Star as well as finishing in the Top 5 in National League Cy Young voting.
Leading a rotation which has the potential in 2025 to take the next step and establish itself as one of the best in all of baseball, the left-hander likely knows how critical his role is going to be.
It will be hard for Imanaga to be much better in 2025, but he has already established himself as the team's ace and continues to ingratiate himself to the Cubs fanbase as he prepares for a campaign which the team hopes will end in a playoff appearance and potentially a division title.
If Chicago is going to compete to do just that, Imanaga is going to have to be at the center of things and continue his level of dominance while potentially even stepping up his game.
Getting the year started in his home country with what will surely be a rousing welcome is a wonderful way to get things hopefully off on the right foot.
The Cubs will take on the Dodgers in Tokyo with the two-game set beginning on March 18.