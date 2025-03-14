Chicago Cubs Need To Aggressively Pursue Extension With Newly Acquired Superstar
The Chicago Cubs pulled off arguably the most surprising blockbuster of the MLB offseason when they acquired Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker.
They paid a premium price, sending veteran third baseman Isaac Paredes, versatile pitcher Hayden Wesneski and top prospect Cam Smith to the Astros to get the deal done.
What makes this deal such a risk is Tucker’s contract status. He is set to become a free agent after the year and as a Scott Boras client, there is a lot of risk in trading away so much talent for a potential one-year rental.
It is a similar situation that the New York Yankees went through last year with Juan Soto. The team paid a lot to acquire him from the San Diego Padres, received one year of MVP caliber play from the superstar right fielder, but saw him leave in free agency.
Interestingly enough, the closest comp for Tucker on a potential contract extension is actually Soto.
Because of that, the Cubs should be highly motivated to try and get a long-term deal done instead of having to battle it out with other franchises in free agency.
Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required), has projected him to land an 11-year, $336 million extension. However, that number is only going to increase in the coming months.
“A full, healthy season from Tucker would push this number even higher. The Cubs presumably didn’t trade for Tucker just to watch him walk in free agency, and this kind of agreement would change the narrative around Chicago’s ownership,” wrote Tim Britton of The Athletic (paid subscription required).
A three-time All-Star, what Tucker accomplished last year in only 78 games is the kind of stuff normally seen in video games.
He had a .289/.408/.585 slash line with 23 home runs and 13 doubles in only 339 plate appearances. His .993 OPS was the highest of his career, producing an eye-popping 4.7 WAR despite missing so much time.
That is the kind of player a team should be breaking the bank for to ensure they remain with the franchise long-term.
Tucker is an MVP-caliber player, producing not only at the plate with prodigious numbers but being a two-way performer; he has one Gold Glove Award on his resume already and is a very solid right fielder.
As Britton noted, it would also help the narrative around ownership, which is hard to ignore.
Inexplicably, the team slashed payroll this offseason, missing the opportunity to put some real distance between themselves and the other teams in the NL Central.
That “not being willing to spend money” perception would quickly disappear with Tucker being handed a lucrative long-term deal to avoid a potential free agent departure.