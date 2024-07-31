Chicago Cubs New Star Isaac Paredes Speaks Out After Trade
The Chicago Cubs made a massive move for their present and future ahead of the MLB trade deadline by acquiring star third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays.
It was an unexpected move, to say the least. Paredes had been mentioned in a ton of trade rumors, but none of them had made the Cubs sound like a favorite to land him.
Jed Hoyer did an excellent job at the deadline. He added talent that should help Chicago now, but will absolutely help them long-term. Paredes is going to be a big piece of the lineup for years to come.
Following his trade to the Cubs, Paredes spoke out briefly about the fans. Chicago fans are known for being some of the most passionate in professional sports. Paredes is excited to play for them.
"I know the fans are very drawn to the players. I think us as players, we definitely need that. We definitely feed off that."
Making the switch from the Rays to the Cubs will be a major change for Paredes. The fans in Chicago are much louder, more loyal, and more passionate than those in Tampa Bay.
Paredes brings big numbers with him to the Cubs. He was an All-Star this season after playing 101 games with the Rays. In those appearances, he hit 16 home runs to go along with 55 RBI, while batting .245/.357/.435.
That production has been sorely needed in the Chicago lineup. He should be able to slide in and be the missing piece in the heart of the order that the Cubs have desperately been looking to get from someone.
At 25 years old, Paredes was the perfect move for the franchise to make. He'll impact winning immediately and he still has three more years on his deal following the 2024 season.
Moving on from Christoper Morel was a tough decision for Chicago. Morel has the potential to be a star down the road, but he simply couldn't play consistently at the plate. The Cubs had to figure out how to get more production and Paredes is a definite upgrade over Morel.
It will be interesting to look back on this trade next season and see how it impacted both teams. There is a very good chance that it will be a win-win situation for both Chicago and the Rays.