Chicago Cubs' Offseason Moves Highly Regarded by Former MLB Executive
With the start of the regular season for the Chicago Cubs right around the corner in Japan, the offseason has nearly come to an end.
It was a busy winter for the Cubs this year. After winning 83 games for the past two seasons, the franchise was seemingly on a mission to get better this offseason.
Despite actually decreasing their payroll, Chicago does appear to be improved on paper, which is a rare thing to see.
The reason for their success this winter was the franchise working the trade market really nicely.
With a plethora of prospects in one of the best farm systems in baseball, the team was able to make some upgrades because of the depth within the organization.
Expectations are going to be high now for the franchise, but they appear to have the tools in place to meet them.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) recently gave the Cubs’ offseason a final grade of an ‘A-‘ for their excellent efforts this winter.
“Their high grade wasn’t just because of the moves for Tucker and Pressly. It was aided by building strong depth in their bullpen and bench this offseason," he wrote.
There were certainly a couple of moves that were more notable than others this winter, but the decision to trade for star outfielder Kyle Tucker really set the tone of the offseason.
Tucker is the type of player that can carry a lineup, and he fills a need as a star in the batting order for Chicago.
While getting the talented slugger was a significant addition, improving the bullpen was the most important area to address this winter.
Last campaign, the Cubs had one of the worst bullpens in baseball and struggled to close out games. This certainly cost them numerous wins, but the unit should be better this coming season.
Also from the Houston Astros, but in a separate trade, Chicago acquired Ryan Pressly. The veteran right-hander has experience closing games on the biggest of stages and will be returning to that role after one year of setting up for Josh Hader.
Furthermore, some nice depth additions to the bench and other arms for the bullpen have created one of the better-looking rosters in the National League.
Now, the team will be hoping that their excellent offseason will not only be able to help them win the NL Central, but that they will be able to compete with the top teams in a competitive league.
The strong grade for the Cubs was certainly deserved, as it was a fantastic winter.