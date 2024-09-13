Chicago Cubs Offseason Need Might Already Be Within the Organization
Right now, the Chicago Cubs are firmly focused on continuing to play good baseball down the stretch to give themselves the best possible chance of making the playoffs.
Sitting five games out of the final Wild Card spot with 16 left on their schedule, FanGraphs gives them measly odds of 1.2% to get into the postseason. Because of that, this organization will be entering the winter trying to solve the riddle of becoming a contending team, once again, after they haven't been playing fall baseball since 2020.
Throughout the year, there have been multiple areas highlighted as something the front office needs to address if they are going to truly turn the corner.
Bullpen is the most important upgrade that is needed, especially after what transpired in 2023 and earlier this season, but with the owners not wanting to go over luxury tax, completely revamping that unit could prove to be difficult.
Because of that, the Cubs have to figure out what is most important on their wish list.
Outside of relievers, catcher seems to be the obvious need after Miguel Amaya was not able to do anything offensively this season after becoming the full-time starter. They had to cut veteran Yan Gomes because of his poor production earlier in the year, bringing in journeymen Tomas Nido and Christian Bethancourt to try and find some sort of offense.
With not many young, high-profile catchers set to hit the open market, it could be hard for them to completely overhaul that position heading into 2025.
That is, of course, unless they turn things over to their top prospect Moises Ballesteros.
Ranked No. 4 in their pipeline, 20-year-old has flashed immense talent that's caused him to skyrocket through their farm system, landing with their Triple-A affiliate in mid-June and impressing virtually the entire time.
With a slash line of .273/.335/.455, 10 homers and 31 RBI across his 60 games, he looks like he could already be a factor for Chicago heading into next season if given the opportunity.
"What he's done at the plate this year is obviously exciting. But what doesn't get talked about a lot is he's actually improved quite a bit on defense. He's still got some work to do, but we can't discount the work he's done on the other side of the ball and the improvements he's made," director of player development Jason Kanzler said to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.
Improvement on defense and a clear upside with the bat in his hand, Ballesteros could be the answer to the Cubs' problems at the catcher position.
They're likely waiting on his performance behind the plate to keep improving before they give him the coveted promotion, but Kanzler wasn't shy when discussing his potential in the MLB.
"I think he realizes that -- or he's been told enough at this point -- his bat is his carry tool, but he can be so much more if the defense is Major League ready," he added.
Chicago should go into Spring Training with an open mind that Ballesteros can at least be a factor for them in 2025 since there isn't a shoe in upgrade on the open market.