Chicago Cubs Outfielder Rewards Fans for Support
The Chicago Cubs did not have the season they wanted after spending in free agency and giving Craig Counsell a monster contract. However, that didn't stop the fans from showing out at the stadium as they do every year. In honor of their support, outfielder Ian Happ gave them a fun gift.
The fans who occupy the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field are known as the "Bleacher Bums." They are one of the most well known groups of fans in baseball and are always showing their love for the team.
With Ian Happ playing left field everyday for the Cubs, he has become very familiar with the group. On Sunday, Happ threw them a signed ball that read "Thanks for the support all season! Beers for the left field crew on me!"
Yes, there was money that came with the ball.
Bleacher Bums made sure to say "Cheers Ian!" so close out his post.
There is clearly a mutual respect between the two sides, which is not something that always happens with fans.
This isn't the first time Happ has done this, either. In 2023, he threw a ball with money attached to the same group of fans, with a different message.
"Thanks for the support all season. You guys are the best in baseball! Enjoy this one on me,” he wrote.
Now somewhat of a tradition, Happ will have another couple of seasons to keep doing this, as he isn't a free agent until 2027.
It isn't just a once a year thing, either. Happ has been interacting with them in tons of different ways over the years.
According to one fan, 'Bleacher' Jeff Gorski, Happ "solicits their opinions on replays and indulges in a bit of banter during baseball's notorious lulls."
At 30-years-old, Happ has had arguably the best season of his career. In 152 games, he slashed .244/.342/.444 with a .786 OPS as well as tying his career high for home runs (25) and setting a career high with 86 RBI.
Even amid a tough season for the team, Happ recognized that the fans are important and wanted to show that he appreciates their support, no matter what. Now, as they head into the offseason, the left field fans can look forward to next season and maybe getting more gifts from Ian Happ.