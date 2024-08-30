Chicago Cubs Overcame Astronomical Odds in Comeback Win Over Pittsburgh Pirates
The Chicago Cubs know they cannot afford any slip-ups as they look to force themselves back into the playoff picture in the National League. With razor-thin room for error, it looked like they would be taking a tough step back on Wednesday night.
In Game 3 of their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, they had the unfortunate luck of facing off against rookie phenom Paul Skenes. The NL starting pitcher in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game has been mowing down opponents all season.
The Cubs have seen firsthand just how dominant he can be, facing off against him twice earlier this season. It was more of the same on Wednesday as Skenes pitched five solid innings, departing with the Pirates ahead.
Entering the seventh inning, Chicago’s modest two-game winning streak and chance at a much-needed sweep looked to be extinguished.
They were trailing 10-3, as Kyle Hendricks was lit up earlier in the game. He surrendered six earned runs in 1.2 innings.
But, the Cubs showed some life in the seventh inning, scoring two runs courtesy of a Christian Benthancourt homer off of Kyle Nicolas, his fifth of the season.
Still trailing by five runs, they chipped into the lead even more in the eighth inning. Three runs were scored off of Aroldis Chapman courtesy of a Bethancourt two-run double and Ian Happ RBI single.
With the Pittsburgh offense going ice cold, Chicago was presented an improbable opportunity heading into the top of the ninth inning.
Trailing by two runs, they were facing Pirates closer David Bednar. He has had his struggles recently, which the Cubs added to.
Chicago hammered the former All-Star, capping off the comeback with a six-run ninth inning. Bethancourt struck again with a two-run single. Happ knocked in one more, starting a merry-go-round that included Mike Tauchman and Seiya Suzuki RBI singles as well.
They successfully turned a 10-3 deficit into a 14-10 victory, running their winning streak to three games.
Just how incredible of a comeback was this for the Cubs? According to Jay Cuda on X, before Pittsburgh blew that lead, teams with a 7+ run lead entering the seventh inning were 1,192-0.
That could be a season-defining victory for the Cubs. If they can sneak into the postseason, the franchise and fan base will look back on that win as a potential turning point that helped propel them to where they wanted to be.