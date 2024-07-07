Chicago Cubs Place Veteran Reliever on the 60-Day Injured List
The Chicago Cubs have had a very rough run of things with injuries throughout the 2024 MLB season.
It seems like anytime they have gotten a player back from injury, they have placed a new piece on the injured list. Now, they've been forced to place another relief pitcher on the injured list.
According to a report from Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports, the team has placed veteran reliever Colten Brewer on the 60-day IL due to a broken left hand. He broke his hand while punching a wall in the dugout out of frustration.
To replace Brewer, Chicago brought up 26-year-old right-hander Hunter Bigge. He is one of the team's young talents that they have been excited about, who was drafted out of Harvard in the 2019 MLB Draft.
Throughout the 2024 season, Brewer has played in 16 games with the Cubs. He did not fare too well, completing 20.2 innings and compiling a 5.66 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP, a save, a hold, and a blown save.
At 31 years old, it will be interesting to see if Chicago has him back in the big leagues again after this situation.
Bigge has had a lot of success with the Iowa Cubs this season. He has piched in 11 games, going 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA and 19 strikeouts. He gave up just two hits and six walks.
Hearing that Brewer's injury came from frustration is not a huge surprise. Fans and players alike are unhappy with the way they have played in recent weeks.
Hopefully, the team will be able to figure things out this month and put a few wins together. Otherwise, it's likely that Jed Hoyer will become a seller ahead of the trade deadline.