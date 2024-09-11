Chicago Cubs Potential 'Realistic' Rotation Features Former Cy Young Award Winner
The Chicago Cubs have a few big questions to answer during the offseason.
If Jed Hoyer doesn't have the winter he's expected to put together, there's a chance he won't return to the Cubs organization.
If they give him the freedom to add whoever he wants during free agency, there shouldn't be any excuses for him not to build a complete roster that can compete for a playoff spot in 2025.
While blaming one person for the organization's struggles is unfair, and there could be a lot going on behind the scenes that nobody knows about, Chicago's president of baseball operations is on the hot seat.
That's not a secret around Major League Baseball.
There's a lot the Cubs need to address this offseason.
Their lineup clearly wasn't good enough to consistently compete with the other teams around the MLB, so that should be priority No. 1.
However, they could also be in the mix to land another starting pitcher.
The rotation has been above-average for much of the campaign, but if a pitcher comes up who's too good to avoid, it'd be logical for Chicago to get involved.
That should be the case with right-hander Corbin Burnes.
Not only does Burnes have a connection with manager Craig Counsell, but being a right-hander also helps. The Cubs' two best pitchers are left-handers, so he'd give them a much different look and become the ace of this staff.
Is adding him realistic, though?
That likely comes down to how much money they're willing to spend.
Zachary Rotman of Bleacher Report believes they should pay that price, naming the California native as one of the final pieces to their "realistic" rotation.
"A trio of Burnes, Steele, and Imanaga would instantly be one of, if not the best in the National League and potentially the majors. Bringing Burnes to Chicago after the Brewers discarded him last offseason and after they stole Craig Counsell from Milwaukee would be the ultimate display of dominance. They'd have to prove it on the field, but signing Burnes can help them regain control of the NL Central. It'd be costly, but it'd be so, so, worthwhile for Jed Hoyer and Tom Ricketts to get this done."
Throughout the season, he's posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and has struck out 157 hitters in 175.1 innings pitched.
If it weren't for his past few starts, he'd likely be looking at a sub-3.00 ERA year and be in contention for the American League Cy Young Award.
It'll be interesting to see if they want to spend elsewhere, which wouldn't necessarily be the worst idea if they improve their lineup significantly, but Burnes is so good that he can't be ignored as a potential free agent addition.