Chicago Cubs Free Agent Target Predicted To Re-Sign With Current Team
The Chicago Cubs have been playing well recently but are still 4.5 games out in the National League Wild Card. With less than a month remaining in the regular season, they'll have to be perfect from here on out.
Despite playing better over the past month and a half, there are still many ways for them to improve in the offseason. The worst thing the front office could do in the offseason is to think their recent play is sustainable.
Perhaps it is, but the first 100-plus games of below-average play should mean much more than the 30 games they've played well.
There will be multiple options for the Cubs to improve, both on the mound and in the lineup. With a rough offensive showing for much of the campaign, upgrading the lineup seems to be their biggest need.
However, pitching is always needed, and if they can land an ace-caliber arm, Chicago should do just that.
One pitcher who could be an option is Corbin Burnes. The right-hander hits free agency in the offseason and has a history of playing for Craig Counsell.
The top arm available on the market, he could command nearly $300 million. Despite the Baltimore Orioles typically not giving players that type of money, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted that the California native would re-sign with them in the offseason, potentially taking away an option for the Cubs.
"Is there a more attractive landing spot based on long-term outlook than the Baltimore Orioles given their wealth of young, controllable offensive talent and still stocked farm system? That will be the pitch to Corbin Burnes this winter as they try to keep the ace they paid a steep price to acquire this past offseason, and while he has scuffled a bit of late, he remains one of baseball's true top-of-the-rotation aces."
While Reuter's comments are tough to argue against, if there was another team around Major League Baseball that could interest Burnes with young talent, it's Chicago.
The Orioles youngsters have proven more at the big league level, but it's only a matter of time before the Cubs prospects start to do the same.
The best-case scenario for Chicago would be if Baltimore allowed him to walk. It's uncertain how likely that is right now, but many around the industry expect that to be the case. Only time will tell.
Burnes has a 3.19 ERA and has struck out 154 hitters in 169 1/3 innings pitched, putting together an impressive season before he hits the open market.