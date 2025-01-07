Chicago Cubs Predicted to Sign Former All-Star Reliever to Bolster Bullpen
The Chicago Cubs have been very busy this offseason trying to improve a team that has been on the brink of making the playoffs for the last couple of years.
In 2024, the Cubs were once again a good team in the National League. However, it was the second straight season that they won 83 games, and they found themselves missing the playoffs by a wider margin than the year prior.
This offseason, Chicago was seeking to change that. They were able to make one of the biggest moves of the winter by acquiring Kyle Tucker in a trade from the Houston Astros. The addition of Tucker gives the Cubs the star that they have been desperately seeking.
As one of the best outfielders in baseball, there is a lot to like about what he will bring to the team. However, while the slugger is going to improve the offense, that wasn’t the only issue for Chicago last campaign.
Arguably the biggest weakness on the team was the bullpen. The Cubs blew a lot of games in 2024, and it was a major reason why they didn’t make the playoffs. For the most part, the starting rotation was really good. However, things got messy when a starter would come out.
For a team that is looking to win this year, improving the bullpen is still a top priority.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Cubs would continue to bolster their bullpen by signing Carlos Estevez from the Philadelphia Phillies to a two-year, $23 million deal.
“Having already acquired Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians, the Cubs could build a pretty strong bullpen for manager Craig Counsell if they added Estévez to a unit that also includes Porter Hodge and Tyson Miller," he wrote.
After his breakout season with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, Estevez followed it up with a strong season for both the Angels and the Phillies in 2024. Last year, the right-hander totaled 26 saves, a 2.45 ERA, and a record of 4-5.
While he might not be a shutdown closer, he has been a very valuable arm out of the bullpen over the past few years. Now, as a free agent, the 32-year-old is looking to cash in.
The proposed two-year, $23 million deal is a fair one for a pitcher of his caliber, and he would be a strong fit with the Cubs.
Estevez would provide them with someone who can close games, or be a top-end setup man. With the hopes that Porter Hodge and Tyson Miller continue to improve in the back end of the bullpen, the veteran right-hander would provide some strong depth.
Overall, by adding at least one more high-leverage arm into the unit, Estevez makes a lot of sense for Chicago.