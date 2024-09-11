Chicago Cubs President Reveals Strong Stance About Craig Counsell
The Chicago Cubs made a bold move during the offseason, moving on from manager David Ross and bringing in Craig Counsell to replace him.
Not very often is a skipper hired while the team currently has one in place, but that was the case with what the Cubs did this winter.
Counsell was given a massive five-year, $40 million contract, making him the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball history.
His first season with the team has not gone as planned, though.
While the Cubs have come on strong late in the year, they looked dead in the water for the majority of the season. They will miss the playoffs barring a miracle in the final handful of games.
Despite that, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer spoke out with a very strong stance regarding his team's manager, saying he's very happy with what he has seen from Counsell individually.
He mentioned the manager has been "very steady" in his debut season with the team.
"I think that demeanor is real. I think he doesn't get too high and too low. And I think that kind of builds into something, that he's not exhausting everyone by constantly going up and down, up and down and having the team worried about him being volatile."
Hoyer continued, sending a subtle message to the fans about having faith in Counsell.
"I think that's part of why his teams have been able to peak at the right time. It's because he's thoughtful in that way throughout the course of the season. He's not trying to overtax guys in the middle of June or July. My hope is that we can continue that trend, but I can see why it happens. Like I said, he's such a steady influence. I wish fans had the ability to see the way he interacts on a daily basis. They'd be really impressed."
Looking ahead to the future, it seems very likely Chicago will be aggressive during the offseason.
If they want to be a contender in 2025, they'll need to make some moves.
There is a lot of young talent in the organization, but the Cubs need more win now players. They have shown flashes of being a very good team in recent weeks, which should give them even more reason to be aggressive.
It will be interesting to see what the team can accomplish in free agency and potentially through the trade market.
Should Hoyer be able to go out and give Counsell a more talented roster next season, Chicago could have a chance to turn things around and be a team to beat in the National League.