Chicago Cubs Receive Tough Injury News on Top Pitching Prospect
The Chicago Cubs have a lot of talent in the minor leagues closing in on being major league ready. One of those talents is starting pitcher Cade Horton.
Currently, Horton is ranked as the top overall prospect in the Cubs' farm system.
Jed Hoyer and the front office are hoping that Horton can become a key part of the rotation in the future. There have been some that think he could end up being in the rotation by next year.
Unfortunately, Chicago received some bad news on the injury front when it comes to Horton.
While pitching in a rehab, Horton suffered a setback. He has been dealing with a moderate subscapularis strain in his right shoulder. Hoyer has announced that Horton's season is likely over.
“I don’t think we’ll see him during the season."
In nine starts this season in the minor leagues, Horton ended up compiling a 2-1 record to go along with a 4.46 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, 40 strikeouts, and 13 walks.
Back in 2023, he started in 21 minor league games. He went 4-4 and recorded a 2.65 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, 117 strikeouts, and 27 walks.
Hopefully, Horton will be able to come back healthier and stronger than ever next season.
The 2024 season didn't go nearly as planned, but his elite talent is still there. He's still going to be a big part of the Cubs' future plans.
Looking at the other major talents in the farm system who are close to being MLB ready, Chicago has a lot to look forward to.
Among those names are Matt Shaw, Owen Caissie, James Triantos, and Moises Ballesteros. Kevin Alcantara is another name that could factor in at some point. Alexander Canario could be a major impact player as well.
Even though they have had disappointing years in each of the last two seasons, the Cubs have a bright future. They have young talent already in the majors and a lot more on the way.
Hoyer has received a lot of criticism for the way he has built the roster, but he has helped add a lot of quality young pieces. Horton is one of them and all Chicago can do is hope that he gets healthy and reaches his full potential.