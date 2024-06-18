Chicago Cubs Report Hints At Possible Coming Roster Move
The Chicago Cubs are still stuck in their losing rut after blowing yet another lead on Monday night. With the loss, the team moved to 34-39 on the season and fell farther away from the Wild Card race.
Unfortunately, the Cubs also saw outfielder Mike Tauchman exit the game due to groin tightness.
Ahead of Tuesday night's game, Chicago appears like it might be making a roster move.
According to a report from Taylor McGregor, a Cubs' reporter, there is a locker in the team's clubhouse for Miles Mastrobuoni.
It could be a sign that he'll be brought back up to the Majors.
Mastrobuoni has played in 19 games so far this season with Chicago. He did not play great during those appearances.
He recorded just five hits in 40 at-bats and didn't hit a home run. He did record two RBI.
Losing Tauchman, if it happens to be for any length of time, would be another massive disappointment. In a year that has seen the Cubs deal with more than their fair share of injury issues, another one will make it even more difficult for the team to resurrect their season.
Tauchman has slashed .259/.359/.382 to go along with five home runs and 19 RBI. He has been one small bright spot in what has been a long and disappointing campaign so far.
While no official move has been made yet, it does seem like Chicago will bring back Mastrobuoni.
Hopefully, he can provide a much-needed spark and help the team string a few wins together.