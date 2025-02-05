Chicago Cubs Reunite Seiya Suzuki With Former Teammate After Latest Trade
The Chicago Cubs acquired the services of pitcher Ryan Brasier from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The right-hander was designated for assignment by the Dodgers after they signed free agent Kirby Yates, and the Cubs made a quick play to bring him to town.
Even though Brasier's 2024 season was cut short with a calf injury, he contributed to the team with some solid performances putting in 3.54 ERA. The 37-year-old recorded a 1.89 ERA over his two seasons in Los Angeles, including a dominant 0.70 mark in 39 appearances in 2023 that led to a two-year contract extension last offseason.
Brasier certainly is going to be a valued addition to Chicago as a relief pitcher if he stays healthy this season.
Adding the veteran righty also sees him reuniting with his former Hiroshima Carp teammate Seiya Suzuki.
Before the former Dodgers pitcher made a name for himself in the latter stage of his career, he played in Japan with Hiroshima.
Suzuki was 22 years old then, slashing .300/.389/.547 with with 28 doubles, one triple, 26 home runs, 90 RBI, 85 runs scored, 16 stolen bases, 62 walks, and 80 strikeouts over 115 games and 512 plate appearances.
The two players know each other well from their time in Japan, and reuniting in Major League Baseball is something neither might have expected in 2017.
Both are going to have pretty defined roles this year.
Brasier will add to the backend staff the Cubs desperately needed coming into this season, and Suzuki is going to be the primary designated hitter after the addition of Kyle Tucker.