Chicago Cubs Rising Star Shows Off Electric Speed in New 'Fast Guy' Jersey Number
Pete Crow-Armstrong took charge in the Chicago Cubs' spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, showing off his incredible speed and awareness on the base paths.
To put the Cubs ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning, Crow-Armstrong stole three bases (including home) with ease.
That's the type of electricity that he's become known for during his short time in the Majors, and it led to Chicago's 4-2 takedown of the Arizona Diamondbacks in their spring training game on Tuesday which has kept them undefeated with a 6-0 record.
Crow-Armstrong is expected to make a major impact for the Cubs during the upcoming season, especially if this is what he can provide on a game-by-game basis.
As seen in Tuesday's matchup, his speed is a crucial part of his game, and it will work to Chicago's advantage.
For the fans who might not have recognized the blur that was Crow-Armstrong on the basepaths, that's because he switched numbers, moving on from No. 52 and instead donning No. 4.
Per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, the switch came in an unconventional way when Jed Hoyer won a friendly bet on the basketball which sparked the change.
Hoyer expressed that he wanted to see Crow-Armstrong in a "fast-guy" jersey with a number fit for his speed, wagering with the rising star that if he made a shot, then the change would have to be made.
The president of baseball operations made the basket, and now Crow-Armstrong will be in No. 4 going forward.
The one-of-a-kind center fielder brings a unique energy to the field for the Cubs and offers exuberance that may just spark Chicago's return to the playoffs.
"He plays the game with confidence and swagger. And I think it would be easy to criticize if it didn't feel genuine, but it's who he is, it's how he lives his life. All that energy and excitement that you see is the same energy he pours into us as teammates and into winning games," second baseman Nico Hoerner said.
Crow-Armstrong will continue showing off in his new jersey, using his speed to help the Cubs win games during the spring and hopefully the regular season.
Chicago will continue spring training against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 26.