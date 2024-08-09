Chicago Cubs Seen As Possible Fit for Top Free Agent Slugger
The Chicago Cubs were considered a fit for one of the top power-hitting first basemen in baseball last offseason. Only then it was by trade.
Now, it’s free agency. But the name is still the same — New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.
The New York Post wrote on Thursday that at least four teams would be good fits for Alonso, should he hit free agency. The Cubs were on the list, along with the Houston Astros, the Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.
Now, the Mets could make a push to re-sign Alonso this offseason. With owner Steve Cohen at the controls financially, president of baseball operations David Stearns can make a compelling case for the hitter known as the “Polar Bear” to stay in Queens for the long term.
But, if he and his agent, Scott Boras, want to shop, the Cubs could be an enticing location.
They were one of several teams connected as a potential trade fit for Alonso last offseason, as Stearns took over the team and the Mets were trying to determine whether they should trade him with his value high.
The Mets kept him and signed him to a one-year deal worth $20.5 million to avoid arbitration. This is his final year before he can hit free agency.
New York also opted not to trade Alonso at the deadline as the Mets are in contention for a National League Wild Card berth. Plus, the right-handed hitter is having another great season at the plate, with 23 home runs and 60 RBI. After a slow start he’s boosted his batting average to .242.
The four-time All-Star and the two-time All-Star Game Home Run Derby champion has hit 215 home runs and driven in 558 runs. He’s also durable. The fewest games he’s played in a full season was the 152 he played in 2021.
Now, last offseason the Cubs had a glaring hole at first base. The team was in a position to give Christopher Morel a test-drive at the position in spring training, along with allowing outfielder Cody Bellinger to play a bit of first base.
But, in December, the Cubs made a deal to bring in one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ top prospects, Michael Busch, and gave him a chance to start the season at first base.
He’s had a solid first full season at the Major League level as he’s batting .261 with 16 home runs and 45 RBI. He’s versatile enough to play both first base and third base.
Chicago may have solved its third base question with the acquisition of Isaac Paredes at the trade deadline, who has three years of arbitration ahead of him.
But Busch is versatile enough to play other positions, even designated hitter, to make room for Alonso in Chicago.